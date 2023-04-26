Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.05 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Connor Shaw

Summary:

The moment is never too big for Stetson Bennett. He has played a lot of big-time football in the SEC and the College Football Playoffs. The former walk-on throws with touch and anticipation in the short to intermediate game, but his downfield accuracy is inconsistent. The quarterback is undersized and has a thinner frame, which leads to average arm strength. He does a good job of working through his reads and has the pocket awareness and mobility to extend plays.

Strengths:

  • Has succeeded on a big stage
  • Throws with touch and anticipation in the short to intermediate
  • Good understanding of progression reads
  • Great pocket awareness and good escapability

Weaknesses:

  • Thin frame for an NFL quarterback
  • Downfield accuracy is inconsistent
  • Average arm strength
  • Character concerns