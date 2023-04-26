Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.05 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Connor Shaw
Summary:
The moment is never too big for Stetson Bennett. He has played a lot of big-time football in the SEC and the College Football Playoffs. The former walk-on throws with touch and anticipation in the short to intermediate game, but his downfield accuracy is inconsistent. The quarterback is undersized and has a thinner frame, which leads to average arm strength. He does a good job of working through his reads and has the pocket awareness and mobility to extend plays.
Strengths:
- Has succeeded on a big stage
- Throws with touch and anticipation in the short to intermediate
- Good understanding of progression reads
- Great pocket awareness and good escapability
Weaknesses:
- Thin frame for an NFL quarterback
- Downfield accuracy is inconsistent
- Average arm strength
- Character concerns