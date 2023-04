Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.49 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Khaleed Vaughn

Summary:

Terrance Lang has great length and is able to forklift blockers to create displacement. He is slow coming off the snap and struggles to come to balance in space. Lang needs to develop more counter moves.

Strengths:

Great length

Able to forklift and turn speed to power

Weaknesses: