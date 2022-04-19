Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.37 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jaire Alexander

Strengths:

Zone-heavy CB with high-level quicks and good closing speed on the football. Aggressive defeating blocks at the second level. Tackling reliability is good but not a super-active run defender. Twitchy with good ball skills. Speed is great. The heavy zone scheme makes it difficult to pinpoint what he does really well in man coverage. Versatile. Can moved into the slot with ease. Awareness is quality too. Seems like a high floor prospect but a bit of an enigma.

Weaknesses:

The overall athletic profile is very good but not elite. Minimal ball production relative to how much football he played in college.

Accolades: