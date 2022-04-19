Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.5 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Riley Reiff

Strengths:

Large, long, physical blocker with an NFL offensive tackle body today. Mashed the lesser competition in college. Twitch at around 330 pounds is impressive. Likes finishing his blocks with authority. Anchor/back bend are solid. As is his hand work. Typically fires on time and on the inside. Decently susceptible to counters and if a rusher really works to soften his edge with speed. Walls-off defenders well at the second level. Because of his size, short-area quickness, and inherent power, he has some upside and should be able to withstand NFL DEs for the most part early in his career.

Weaknesses:

His first start against a Power 5 school (Iowa State) at the beginning of the year was rough. He's not a supreme athlete with high-level lateral agility to quickly slide against inside moves or recover if he's initially beaten. Moments of off-balance plays pop up somewhat often, especially when climbing to the second level but can

Accolades: