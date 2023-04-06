Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.88 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Korey Cunningham

Summary:

Trevor Reid is an athletic offensive tackle with long arms. He has the speed to get out on blockers in the run game but lacks the overall play strength to sustain blocks and drive defenders in the run game. He works his arc with patience and has a good understanding of sealing run lanes.

Strengths:

Great top-end speed relative to his position

Good use of blocking angles

Works his arc with patience

Weaknesses: