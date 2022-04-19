Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.88 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: A.J. Brown

Strengths:

Great combination of size and speed. Size allows him to bully smaller cornerbacks trying to press him at the line. Speed allows him to get around cornerbacks playing off. Does a great job of creating yardage after the catch. Great body control down the field. Soft hands. Uses his body to create separation like a power forward boxing out. Good foot quickness. Capable of throwing deep on a trick play. Great production over the past two years.

Weaknesses:

Primarily used in short to intermediate so that limited his exposure to jump ball opportunities. Average burst. Can improve his footwork into breaks. Disappointing Combine testing.

Accolades: