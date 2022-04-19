Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 89.88 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: A.J. Brown
Strengths:
Great combination of size and speed. Size allows him to bully smaller cornerbacks trying to press him at the line. Speed allows him to get around cornerbacks playing off. Does a great job of creating yardage after the catch. Great body control down the field. Soft hands. Uses his body to create separation like a power forward boxing out. Good foot quickness. Capable of throwing deep on a trick play. Great production over the past two years.
Weaknesses:
Primarily used in short to intermediate so that limited his exposure to jump ball opportunities. Average burst. Can improve his footwork into breaks. Disappointing Combine testing.
Accolades:
- 2021 All-SEC first team (66 rec, 1,104 rec yards, 11 rec TD)
- Career: 2,399 rec yards; second in SEC in span (DeVonta Smith)