2019 NFL Training Camps: Buccaneers safety suffers torn ACL
Orion Stewart announced on Monday that he tore his right ACL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered their first big injury of training camp.
On Monday, safety Orion Stewart announced via Instagram that he had torn his right ACL. Stewart most recently played for the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football league, and was signed by Tampa Bay in April.
"This is tough but the man above makes no mistakes," Stewart said on Instagram. "I been through too much not to shake this, (I'll) be right back!"
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Stewart was covering tight end Cameron Brate during 11-on-11 drills on Sunday, when his legs became tangled with Brate while he attempted to make a play on the ball. The team doctors then spent a short amount of time examining his right knee, and he was carted off of the field.
Stewart entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out Baylor in 2017. In four seasons with the Bears, he recorded 260 total tackles and 12 interceptions. Stewart has bounced around the NFL, and has had stints with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.
Stewart was taking reps with the second-team defense during the first few days of practice, and was expected to compete for a reserve spot.
