nfl-footballs.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL regular season is near, but before that, there's the preseason. And one highlight of the preseason is always joint practices, where two teams meet at one of their facilities ahead of an exhibition game.

Joint practices are a chance for teams to go up against other competition, and they give the players a taste of what a game situation will feel like. This type of practice is not mandatory by the league, but a lot of teams like to use it as a chance to try out plays and bring some extra intensity to the practice field.

Sometimes joint practices can even get a bit heated, with fights known to happen in the past. We will have to wait and see if this year will bring any more wild joint practice stories.

Here is a look at all the joint practices happening in 2023: 

Week 1

Home teamAway teamPractice datesGame date
BengalsPackersAug. 9Aug. 11

Lions

Giants

Aug. 8-9

Aug. 12

Panthers

Jets

Aug. 9-10

Aug. 12

Raiders49ersAug. 10-11Aug. 13

Week 2

Home teamAway teamPractice datesGame date
EaglesBrownsAug. 14-15Aug. 17

Ravens

Commanders

Aug. 15-16

Aug. 21

ColtsBearsAug. 16-17Aug. 19

Lions

Jaguars

Aug. 16-17

Aug. 19

RamsRaidersAug. 16-17Aug. 19
JetsBuccaneersAug. 16-17Aug. 19
VikingsTitansAug. 16-17Aug. 19

Packers

Patriots

Aug. 16-17

Aug. 19

TexansDolphinsAug. 16-17Aug. 19
ChargersSaintsAug. 17-18Aug. 20

Week 3

Home teamAway teamPractice datesGame date
EaglesColtsAug. 22Aug. 24
TitansPatriotsAug. 22-23Aug. 25
VikingsCardinalsAug. 23-24Aug. 26
BroncosRams Aug. 23-24Aug. 26
SaintsTexansAug. 24-25Aug. 27