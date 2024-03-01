All throughout this week at the NFL Combine, draft prospects are pitching themselves to teams. They'll be afforded chances to do just that with their measurements, athletic testing, medicals and interviews.

University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is already expected to be one of the top two or three picks in the draft. But he nonetheless had perhaps the perfect message about why the teams he spoke with should draft him.

"You don't want to game plan for me," Maye told NFL Media. "You want to game plan with me."

That is an excellent attitude for a quarterback to have, and shows supreme confidence in himself and his abilities. And that's exactly how Maye said he wanted to handle the interviews.

"I think the biggest thing is just being myself. Don't try to be somebody I'm not," he said. "Just go in there, have confidence in myself, confidence in what I do on the board, on the film, and my tape. And from there, just show them that, and show them that I'm a competitor."

Maye won't throw at the combine this week, CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported, but will instead do so at his Pro Day. But if the interviews are going the way Maye described them, he might emerge from the combine as a winner nonetheless.