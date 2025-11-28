NFC division leaders with matching 8-3 records will meet in the 2025 NFL Black Friday game as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Chicago Bears. Philly saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in Week 12 as it blew a three-touchdown lead in a 24-21 defeat to Dallas. The Bears have won four in a row and eight of their last nine, most recently knocking off Pittsburgh, 31-28, on Sunday. This is the third Black Friday NFL game and the first to be a non-divisional matchup.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles have won six straight meetings, with the last coming in 2022. Philly is the 7-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points is 44. Before making any Bears vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see what NFL expert Adam Silverstein has to say.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein is coming off a second straight dominant NFL season. He went 100-75-7 (plus $1,749 for $100 players) in the 2024 season, bringing his two-year run to 188-138-16 (plus $3,564). He especially has the pulse of the Philadelphia Eagles. In his last 67 selections involving the Eagles, he is 40-25-2 (+1260). Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Silverstein has zeroed in on Chicago vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Bears spread Philadelphia -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Bears over/under 44 points Eagles vs. Bears money line Philadelphia -340, Chicago +270 Eagles vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Bears streaming Amazon Prime

For the Black Friday matchup, Silverstein is leaning Under the total of 44.5. In the three games since acquiring pass rusher Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline, Philly has allowed just 13.3 points, even though it's faced a pair of top-five scoring offense in Dallas and Detroit. But all of those games were close because the Eagles offense is still stuck in mud, as Philadelphia's averaged only 15.7 points over its last three.

The Under is a combined 5-1 for the two teams over their last three games, and Chicago will face its first defensive test in Philly. During Chicago's 8-1 record over its last nine, all nine of its opponents rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense. Philly ranks No. 8, so points could be tough to come by for both teams on Friday.

