With eight weeks down, we're almost halfway through the 2024 NFL regular season. That means the playoffs are already on the horizon, and with them, Super Bowl LIX. In fact, Friday, Nov. 1, marks the start of the 100-day countdown until Super Bowl Sunday.

That's right. There are only 100 days until the last remaining contenders go head to head for the next Lombardi Trophy. Who will be standing for the championship showdown? Which teams are favored to go the distance? And what are the biggest storylines to monitor in the meantime? We've got you covered with 100 things to know, as Friday marks 100 days out from Super Bowl LIX:

Super Bowl facts

1. Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.



2. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.



3. The host site is Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home to the Saints.

4. This will be the eighth Super Bowl held in the stadium, and the 11th in New Orleans.



5. New Orleans was originally scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII, but a conflict with the city's Mardi Gras celebrations prompted the NFL to move that game, held this February, to Nevada.



6. Super Bowl LVIII will air on Fox.



8. The game will also be streamed on NFL+, NFL.com and the NFL app.



9. The Fox broadcast team includes Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and retired NFL great Tom Brady (color analyst), who's in his first season as a broadcaster.



10. Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show.

Top 10 Super Bowl favorites

According to SportsLine odds

11. The Kansas City Chiefs (+420) are a perfect 7-0 despite career-worst numbers from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, once again boasting an elite defense.

12. The Baltimore Ravens (+650) are getting yet another MVP-caliber performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's paired with Derrick Henry to give the team a dominant running game.

13. The Detroit Lions (+700) look like the class of the NFC, bulldozing opponents in a 6-1 start that's seen the dual backfield of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs propel a high-octane offense.

14. The San Francisco 49ers (+750) have battled injuries and defensive breakdowns, but remain a force when relatively healthy. They could soon have star running back Christian McCaffrey back in the fold.

15. The Buffalo Bills (+900) are 6-2 with Josh Allen elevating a remade supporting cast.

16. The Philadelphia Eagles (+1300) started sluggishly after a 2023 collapse, but Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown give them one of the most dynamic offenses when healthy and in sync.

17. The Green Bay Packers (+1500) have kept pace with the NFC North's barrage of contenders despite multiple injuries to gunslinging quarterback Jordan Love.

18. The Houston Texans (+2100) are seriously banged up out wide, but second-year signal-caller C.J. Stroud has come through in crunch time to keep them competitive.

19. The Minnesota Vikings (+2100) roared out of the gate with a surprising 5-0 start. They're hoping a newly composed Sam Darnold, and battle-tested defense, can offset a key offensive line injury.

20. The Washington Commanders (+2600) have the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite in dual threat Jayden Daniels, who's brought a magical touch to Dan Quinn's veteran lineup.

Key storylines

21. Who will survive the NFC North? No division has boasted more firepower up to this point, with the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings combining to start 17-5. Not everyone can go the distance, of course, let alone necessarily make the playoffs. The Lions may be the class of the conference thanks to their dynamic offense, but the Packers have been explosive even amid two Jordan Love injuries, and the Vikings got off to a near-flawless start thanks to incredible depth around Sam Darnold.

22. Are the Chiefs really as good as their record says? It's frankly the same question we asked for much of the 2023 season, which turned out OK for Kansas City. And yet, at 7-0, it hardly feels like the reigning champions have hit their stride. Patrick Mahomes has more picks than touchdowns halfway through the year, and they're heavily dependent on makeshift weapons like Kareem Hunt and DeAndre Hopkins, who came aboard during the season. Still, they've always come through in the clutch.

23. Can the Steelers keep it up? Mike Tomlin has always defied the odds as Pittsburgh's head coach, and he's doing it again, parlaying a combination of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, plus a typically nasty defense, into a first-place standing atop the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens remain a superior talent thanks in large part to Lamar Jackson's dual-threat dominance, but suddenly Steel City looks bound to enjoy a playoff bid -- and maybe the best one in more than a half-decade.

24. Will star quarterbacks withstand damaged supporting casts? Think C.J. Stroud in Houston, where the Texans will be without Stefon Diggs for the rest of the year due to injury. Or Mahomes, who's already lost Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Marquise Brown for extended time. Or Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers, who've lost Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at different points. The NFL is often a war of attrition, and this year has been no exception.

25. Who's destined to surprise down the stretch? The NFC North isn't the only jam-packed division. How about the NFC West, where all four teams are within a game of each other, if not tied outright? Or the NFC South, where the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been neck and neck? The NFC East is another battle to watch, with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles both flashing playoff-caliber attacks. The back half of the season will help prove who's for real.

Top 10 MVP candidates

Which players are steering top contenders' title chances? Look no further than the oddsmakers' top picks to take home this year's best individual accolade, courtesy of FanDuel:

26. Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+270) has thrown 14 touchdowns to just one interception with a remade wide receiver corps.

27. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+370) is on pace for his third career 1,000-yard rushing season, while totaling 19 scores and an NFL-leading 115.4 passer rating for Baltimore.

28. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+500) doesn't have pretty numbers, but he's yet to slip up when it matters most for K.C.'s defensive juggernaut, aiding the team's spotless start in the standings.

29. Lions quarterback Jared Goff (+600) leads the NFL with a 74.1% completion rate, which would rank in the top three single-season marks of all time, as the shepherd of the league's top-scoring offense.

30. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (+900) is also a favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

31. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (+1300) has Houston atop the AFC South despite an iffy O-line.

32. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+2000) is on pace for career highs in rushing scores and completion percentage while quietly steadying Philadelphia's talented offense.

33. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (+2200) doesn't have the low turnover marks he's used to, but still ranks as a top-three passer in yards per attempt (8.7) while weathering injuries to his setup.

34. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+2200) has 15 touchdowns to three picks.

35. Packers quarterback Jordan Love (+3000) ranks fourth in touchdowns (15) despite battling injuries.

Best non-MVP difference-makers

These players aren't atop oddsmakers' lists for NFL MVP, but they're among the most important in the game right now, propelling 2024 contenders:

36. Ravens running back Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards (946), averaging 6.5 yards per carry as the bulldozing workhorse of Baltimore's backfield.

37. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is on pace for career rushing marks, averaging almost 6 yards per carry as the most consistent playmaker in Philly's all-star lineup.

38. Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs go hand-in-hand, splitting touches as a two-headed monster for Detroit, combining for more than 1,000 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

39. Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a mercurial character, but he's averaging almost 16 yards per catch as a contested-catch king for Pittsburgh's newly expanded downfield passing game.

40. Packers safety Xavier McKinney leads the NFL with six interceptions, helping Green Bay pace the league in total takeaways (19) inside the competitive NFC North.

Key injuries

41. The 49ers have been without star running back Christian McCaffrey all season due to Achilles tendinitis. The All-Pro is expected to return soon, reclaiming the top job from Jordan Mason.

42. The Cleveland Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles in Week 7, prompting a promotion for journeyman backup Jameis Winston.

43. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed four games with his third documented concussion in two years, leading some medical experts to argue the Pro Bowler should consider retirement.

44. The Chiefs lost star receiver Rashee Rice to a knee injury in Week 4. The second-year standout hasn't suited up since, and could end up missing the rest of the year.

45. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco underwent surgery for a fractured fibula suffered in Week 2, and has not played since. Veteran Kareem Hunt has led K.C.'s backfield in the meantime.

46. Texans wideout Stefon Diggs, who was just acquired via trade this offseason, suffered a torn ACL in Week 8, leaving Houston without its most accomplished pass catcher for the rest of 2024.

47. The Los Angeles Rams saw both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the club's top two pass catchers, suffer leg injuries early this season. Kupp missed three games, while Nacua missed five.

48. Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was on pace for a career-high sack total with 7.5 in five games, fractured his leg in Week 6. He's likely to be sidelined for the rest of the year.

49. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson sat out the start of the season with a calf injury, allowing Justin Fields to go 4-2 in his absence. Wilson made his debut in Week 7, taking over as the starter.

50. Packers quarterback Jordan Love missed two games in September due to an MCL sprain, and recently suffered a separate groin injury. Ex-Tennessee Titans reserve Malik Willis has filled in.

Old faces in new places

The following notable names recently joined new teams ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline:

51. RB Cam Akers (Texans to Vikings)

52. WR Davante Adams (Raiders to Jets)

53. WR Amari Cooper (Browns to Bills)

54. WR Diontae Johnson (Panthers to Ravens)

55. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Titans to Chiefs)

56. OT Cam Robinson (Jaguars to Vikings)

57. DE Josh Uche (Patriots to Chiefs)

58. LB Jerome Baker (Seahawks to Titans)

59. LB Ernest Jones IV (Titans to Seahawks)

Adams is the splashiest in-season acquisition to date, though his reunion with Aaron Rodgers got off to a slow start, failing to prevent two straight losses by the Jets. Cooper has at least taken some of the pressure off Josh Allen's other targets in Buffalo. And Johnson provides Lamar Jackson a savvy route-runner to pair with the speedy Zay Flowers. Robinson, meanwhile, could be Sam Darnold's top blind-side blocker for Minnesota's playoff push after left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending injury.

Spoilers and underdogs

We can all agree teams like the Chiefs, Lions and Ravens should stay in the mix to make playoff noise. But here are a couple of others who deserve some sleeper consideration as late-year surprises:

60. The Bengals have had trouble putting it all together, but at 3-5, they're not all the way out of the AFC wild-card race. And the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection has been about as advertised.

61. The Colts aren't exactly a juggernaut, but with Joe Flacco taking over under center, it's possible Shane Steichen's passing game will really settle into a rhythm. In a weak AFC South, they're not dead yet.

62. The Broncos are probably a year away from being real challengers, but rookie Bo Nix has made quick strides under Sean Payton, and Denver's defense has been one of the stingiest in the NFL.

63. The Cardinals have been hit or miss, much like their quarterback, Kyler Murray, but they've bounced back from some big defeats to stay relevant in an ultra-crowded NFC West.

64. The Rams looked old and battered without their top two wideouts earlier this year, but Matthew Stafford is a different animal when he's got healthy weapons. At 3-4, they're still in the thick of the West.

Crucial must-see matchups remaining

Note: Prime-time games marked with an asterisk.

65. Cowboys @ Falcons (Week 9)

66. Buccaneers @ Chiefs (Week 9)*

67. Bengals @ Ravens (Week 10)*

68. Steelers @ Commanders (Week 10)

69. Eagles @ Cowboys (Week 10)

70. Lions @ Texans (Week 10)*

71. Commanders @ Eagles (Week 11)*

72. Ravens @ Steelers (Week 11)

73. Chiefs @ Bills (Week 11)

74. Texans @ Cowboys (Week 11)*

75. 49ers @ Packers (Week 12)

76. Ravens @ Chargers (Week 12)*

77. Dolphins @ Packers (Week 13)*

78. Eagles @ Ravens (Week 13)

79. 49ers @ Bills (Week 13)*

80. Packers @ Lions (Week 14)*

81. Bengals @ Cowboys (Week 14)*

82. Rams @ 49ers (Week 15)*

83. Bills @ Lions (Week 15)

84. Steelers @ Eagles (Week 15)

85. Texans @ Chiefs (Week 16)

86. 49ers @ Dolphins (Week 16)

87. Chiefs @ Steelers (Week 17)

88. Lions @ 49ers (Week 17)*

89. Bengals @ Steelers (Week 18)

90. Vikings @ Lions (Week 18)

Predictions

91. The Chiefs advance to 10-0 before suffering their first loss of the 2024 season, then proceed to win their ninth straight AFC West title, entering the postseason as the conference's No. 1 seed.

92. The ailing Jets finish the season with more wins than the Dolphins, who end 2024 with double-digit losses, upping the pressure on the Tua Tagovailoa-Mike McDaniel contingent.

93. The Steelers not only advance to the postseason, but get their first playoff win under Mike Tomlin since 2016, when Ben Roethlisberger and Co. reached the AFC Championship.

94. Lamar Jackson wins his third career NFL MVP award while guiding Baltimore back to the playoffs, and he and Derrick Henry combine to rush for more than 3,000 yards on the year.

95. The final AFC wild-card spot comes down to Week 18, with the rival Broncos and Chargers both needing a win -- and help -- to secure a trip to the postseason.

96. Jayden Daniels runs away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but the Eagles sneak past the Commanders to claim their second NFC East title in three years.

97. Kirk Cousins guides the Falcons past his old team, the Vikings, in Week 14 to shake up the NFC wild-card standings, putting Minnesota on the brink of the playoff picture in the North.

98. The NFC West boils down to a two-horse race by the end: 49ers and Rams. In the end, San Francisco returns to the playoffs with Christian McCaffrey back to a full workload.

99. Doug Pederson and the Jaguars announce a mutual parting of ways immediately following the 2024 season, with Jacksonville stuck in third in the AFC South behind the Texans and Colts.

100. The Cowboys finish 9-8, just outside the playoffs, to cap Mike McCarthy's fifth season atop the staff.