While all eyes will be on Saquon Barkley, another Eagles running back has a chance to make some history if Philadelphia can win Super Bowl LIX.

Barkley's teammate, Tyrion Davis-Price, can win his fourth championship in the Superdome if the Eagles upset the Chiefs. Davis-Price won two high school state championships at Southern University Laboratory School and a national championship while at LSU. Each of those championships were won inside New Orleans' legendary stadium.

A 2022 third-round pick, Davis-Price was a member of the 49ers' NFC championship-winning squad in 2023. The 49ers came up short in the Super Bowl, however, as San Francisco fell to the Chiefs while becoming only the second team to lose a Super Bowl that was decided in overtime.

Tyrion Davis-Price RB Att 3 Yds 7 TD 0 FL 0

Davis-Price, who is a member of the team's practice squad and not on the Super Bowl roster, appeared in one game this season and rushed for 7 yards on three carries in a Week 17 victory over the Cowboys. While he won't be participating in the big game, he is surely hoping that things turn out better in this year's Super Bowl, which will also be played against the Chiefs. Philadelphia is hoping to avenge its 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII that saw Eagles' Jalen Hurts become the first quarterback to run for three touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have a new weapon this time around in Barkley, who this season became the ninth player in history to run for over 2,000 yards in a season. Barkley is just 30 rushing yards away from breaking Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis' single-season record (including the postseason).