Packers all-time rushing leader Ahman Green reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Green Bay Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green announced he is fighting Parkinson's disease.

Green, who is 49-years-old, announced on the "Go Long with Tyler Dunne" podcast that he was diagnosed with the early onset of the disease in January of 2025. It took him a while to come to terms with his condition, only revealing it to close friends and family. He called his short-term memory "trash" as a result of the disease.

"I had a little bit of the feet twitching when I'm in my sleep and stuff like that," Green said. "I mean, I knew something was going on long before that. I just got a hold of some doctors [and] was able to get in contact with and get the diagnostics, get the testing, and finally got it tested ... I've got to remind myself of things. When I meet somebody for the first time, it's like a name. I hear that name, then I repeat it. I try to repeat it or write it down. And if I don't, I've got to follow up with them."

Green is the owner of the Packers' records in career rushing yards (8,322), rushing yards in a single season (1,883 in 2003) and rushing yards in a single game (218 against the Denver Broncos in 2003). He earned four Pro Bowl selections in his first stint with Green Bay across seven seasons after arriving in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Upon a return to Green Bay for the final season of his NFL career after two years with the Houston Texans in 2007 and 2008, he surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor's career rushing record of 8,207. That season allowed him to cap his career, having played with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as his Packers starting quarterbacks.

He unfortunately joins Favre as the second player from his Green Bay days who announced a Parkinson's diagnosis.

"It needs to be upfront," Green said about discussing Parkinson's among ex-players. "It needs to be a topic that's always hit."

Now, Green is working to control what he can: his diet and his body care, in addition to medical treatments with doctors.

"I got the reins," Green said. "I'm in control. I'm not going to let this control me. There is some medicines that I've been taking from the doctor's side of it, so I made sure [to stay] on my protocol there but on my side, the food is my medicine... I'm ahead of it right now. For the doctors that examine me, they said really, if they didn't know what they knew about the early signs, they would have thought I was in great [shape] ... until they really sat me down, between taking my vitals to having me walk in front of them and what they saw in my walk, in my gait and the way my shoulders hang."

While many could easily get discouraged by a battle with Parkinson's, Green views it as his next battle, much like he viewed challenges as an NFL running back.

"I know that, unfortunately, there is a day when eventually our clock stops ticking," Green said. "The way I look at it is my clock is going to stop ticking when I want it to stop ticking. That's how I'm looking at it. I've always been like that. The way I ran the ball, you're going to have to break both my legs to stop me running the ball."