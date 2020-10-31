The Chicago Bears got some good news on Saturday. The team announced via its official Twitter account that star wide receiver Allen Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol, and is expected to play in the Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Robinson was listed as doubtful on the team's Friday injury report after not participating in practice all week, but apparently showed enough improvement to be cleared by the independent neurological consultant. His availability frees the Bears from having to rely on Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller as their top two receivers, pushing them back to their usual No. 2 and 3 roles in the offense.

It also makes the Bears the healthier of the two offenses in this game, as the Saints will again be without both Michael Thomas (injury) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19), and have announced that Marquez Callaway (who had eight catches for 75 yards last week) is set to miss the game against the Bears as well. With all those players out, the Bears will be down to Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris at receiver, supplemented by Taysom Hill and some extreme down-roster and practice squad options.

With the weather in Chicago expected to affect the game -- winds up to 24 miles per hour are in the forecast for Sunday -- being able to have as many offensive options as possible is paramount. While the passing game is most affected by heavy winds, Robinson's work as a slot man (33 percent of his routes in the slot) should mean he is somewhat less affected than if he were exclusively a perimeter receiver.