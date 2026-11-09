Andy Reid had no interest in addressing the status of Harrison Butker following the Kansas City Chiefs' 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Butker missed another field goal (two if you count the one negated by a penalty) and was loudly booed by fans inside Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs went to the locker room at halftime.

Butker's initial 56-yard attempt hit the upright before he had another crack five yards closer following a penalty. His 51-yard kick with two seconds left in the second quarter sailed wide right.

"I'm sure I'll be asked about Butker. I'll address that as we go throughout the week," Reid said, unprompted. "I'll look at everything, and no need to ask. That'll be the answer that you get. I'm not making any decisions right now today."

Butker said after the game he didn't take the boos personally.

"The fans are passionate. They want [us] to win games," he said. "They want me to make kicks. I want to make kicks. I've got to be better."

Butker is 12-of-19 on field goal tries this season (63.2%), easily the worst accuracy rate of his 10-year career with the franchise. Butker's seven missed field goals is the most in the NFL and according to ESPN, his 17 missed kicks since the start of the 2025 season — 12 field goal tries and five PATs — also leads the league.

"I feel confident, I'm excited for the kicks, and I've just got to do better," Butker said. "Week after week, saying the same thing. Guys support me. They've seen what I've done in my 10 seasons, and they want me to be at my best. I know who I can be. I've just got to make them go in."

Butker, who's been apart of Kansas City's three Super Bowl wins during his tenure, has the support of franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes during his season of struggle.

"We have confidence in him," Mahomes said. "That's pretty much it. I've seen him make field goals at the biggest stages that you can make in this league. I want him to know I have as much confidence in him as I've ever had, just trying to give him that vote of confidence."

The Chiefs signed veteran kicker and five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker last month to their practice squad. Tucker missed the entire 2025 season while he served a 10-game suspension following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviors during massage sessions.

Tucker became eligible to sign with a new team this offseason and reportedly fielded calls from several teams. After a perfect tryout, Kansas City added him, this coming after a competition with Harrison Mevis and Ben Sauls.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub stuck by Butker after Tucker's signing last month.

"We're trying to improve Butker. We're trying to get Butker right," Toub said. "That's what this whole thing is about."