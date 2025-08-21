In the spring of 2024, the office of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was struck by a bullet while the coach was inside, according to the Kansas City Star. The bullet "broke through the glass" of Reid's office, but the coach was not struck or injured in the incident.

Shortly after midnight on May 4, 2024, Reid was working late in his second-floor office when a bullet pierced a hole in the glass and blinds. It flew across the room and stuck in the wall of Reid's office -- in between the bathroom and the entry door.

The bullet wound up just 15 feet from Reid's desk, meaning the 66-year-old coach was dangerously close to being struck. In total, three bullets hit the building that night with one entering the third floor above Reid's office and another hitting an air conditioning unit.

For the last 15 months, until the Kansas City Star uncovered the incident, the Chiefs have been able to keep it under wraps. Even the majority of players and staff were kept in the dark.

As for whether Reid or the Chiefs were the target of an intentional act, Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina told The Star that "there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization."

To this point, no arrests or charges have been made in the case as police continue their investigation.

Since the incident, the Chiefs have bulked up security at their practice facility. Reid now sits behind bulletproof glass, and the team has installed perimeter fences around its practice fields.