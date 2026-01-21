The Atlanta Falcons found their new coach as they agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns lead man Kevin Stefanski last week to replace Raheem Morris. With Stefanski now in the NFC South, it means he's going to face off against his former quarterback twice a year in Baker Mayfield, who now stars for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stefanski and Mayfield spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons together in Cleveland, and it's safe to say that their time together with the Browns did not end on good terms.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spotted a social media post on Tuesday that claimed he failed the Browns during his four seasons with the organization and that he was a part of a "dumpster fire" of a quarterback room that Stefanski had to manage. Mayfield took exception and responded by firing a shot at his former coach:

"Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach."

Mayfield has a point. He wasn't exactly a "dumpster fire" failure in Cleveland. In 2020, he led the Browns to an 11-5 record, which resulted in their first playoff appearance since 2002 and helped the franchise win its first playoff game since 1994. Cleveland hasn't won a playoff game since that wild card victory the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Mayfield went 6-8 as the starter the following year as he tried to fight through a shoulder injury. That offseason, the Browns opted to join the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and sent the Houston Texans a package of draft picks that included three first-round selections in exchange for Watson, who received a record five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. It's regarded as one of the worst trades in NFL history, as Watson owns a 9-10 record as starter for the Browns, and hasn't played in more than seven games in any of the four years he's spent with Cleveland.

Mayfield apparently did not hear from Stefanski after the Browns ditched him for another quarterback, which clearly irked him. The quarterback struggled to find his footing after the breakup, as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2022 season and then released after just six starts. Mayfield finished the year with the Los Angeles Rams before the Buccaneers came calling with a one-year prove-it deal.

In his first season with Tampa in 2023, Mayfield put up what were career-high numbers at the time with 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It earned him his first multi-year extension, and Mayfield responded with another career year in 2024, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Since joining the Buccaneers, Mayfield is 27-24 as the starter, and has won the NFC South twice.

Ultimately, Mayfield can't be too upset with all that has happened. He got to watch his former coach be fired, and is in a much better place than the Browns these days. And on top of that, he'll now get to go against Stefanski twice per season. Buckle up.