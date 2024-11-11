The Chicago Bears are in a major offensive hole, seeing their points decrease in three straight losses to fall below .500. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus promised "changes and adjustments" to that side of the ball, though he didn't reveal specifically what changes will be made, other than to reaffirm rookie Caleb Williams as the starting quarterback moving forward.

"Caleb is our starter," Eberflus said, adding that he's still in the process of making "the right decisions for the Bears" when it comes to offensive preparation.

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 60.5 YDs 1785 TD 9 INT 5 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, hasn't thrown a touchdown in nearly a month, completing fewer than 54% of his passes in each of the Bears' last three games -- all losses. His 120 yards against the New England Patriots on Sunday was his lowest mark since Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Eberflus, meanwhile, recently defended offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who's overseen the Bears' stagnant attack, which ranks 30th in yards per game and 24th in points per game. Reports following Chicago's Week 10 loss to New England suggested Waldron could be stripped of play-calling duties.

The offensive turmoil comes less than a calendar year after Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles gutted the club's previous setup, firing previous offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and later trading quarterback Justin Fields, also a former first-round pick, during the 2024 offseason.