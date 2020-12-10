The preparation for a Week 14 battle with the Houston Texans just got more complex for the Chicago Bears. The team won't take the practice field on Thursday ahead of the Sunday matchup, having closed their team facility after receiving news of a positive COVID-19 test, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The individual who tested positive has not been named, nor if it's a player, coach or staffer.

The Bears released the following statement on Thursday morning regarding the test result and subsequent facility closure:

"This morning, we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test. As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meeting will be conducted virtually. The individual who tested positive has been contacted and has already begun self-isolation. We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

This marks the second time the Bears have had to close their facility due to a positive COVID-19 test -- the first having occurred in Week 9 when center Cody Whitehair tested positive. The closure is the latest in the league's battle with the novel coronavirus, highlighted recently by the outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens organization.

For the Bears, it's unclear when they'll be permitted to reopen, and that concern combines with the missed Thursday practice to make for tense situation -- as the Bears try desperately to remain viable in the race for a wild-card berth in the NFC. They've lost their last six games and sit at 5-7 on the season, and while the Texans themselves aren't contenders, losing prep time ahead of a matchup with Deshaun Watson is never a favorable thing.



All the Bears can do now is submit to contact tracing and wait for the results, along with the eventual NFL decision on when they can return to work in-person.