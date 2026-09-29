Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has made it clear, once again, that he doesn't think Jared Goff is the most mobile quarterback out there. Without much prompting on Monday, Johnson took a friendly jab at his former quarterback, whom he worked with as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2022 to 2024.

On 'Monday Night Football,' Johnson was given the challenge of defeating the Philadelphia Eagles with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sidelined with a hamstring strain. Instead, he had Case Keenum, a quarterback who hasn't played in 1,009 days. But with Johnson's help, he finished with 247 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in the 27-7 victory.

After the game, Johnson seemed to take a shot at Goff. When asked how he prepares for a quarterback who stays in the pocket more than one who can run with the ball often, Johnson said, smiling, "Well, I've got a little history with that, of calling plays for someone not so mobile."

No one is arguing that Goff is the greatest rushing quarterback, but it's notable that this is the second time Johnson has called the Lions star out for it.

In 2025, Johnson seemingly took a shot at Goff when complimenting Williams' mobility, but later said his comments got skewed. Johnson said at the time that he spoke to Goff about it and explained it was merely meant to compliment Williams, not diss anyone.

Goff certainly isn't able to take off quite like some other quarterbacks in the league, including Williams. Over his 11-year career, Goff has 611 rushing yards, with a career-high of 108 in a single season. Williams has 984 yards in two seasons, plus the two games played this year, with a career high of 489 yards in a season, coming in his rookie year. Keenum had six rushing yards on four attempts on Monday night and has 457 total yards on the ground in his 12-year career.

Johnson's comment also may be a callout for anyone who says Johnson can't win without a top quarterback or a quarterback with a certain scheme.

"Now, I don't have a history with someone that's not a number one pick though," Johnson continued. "So that was apparently a big deal."

Johnson was named the Lions OC in 2022, one year after Goff joined the team. He became the head coach of the Bears in 2025, one year after Williams was drafted, so he's only known first-overall picks. Goff was the No. 1 pick in 2016, and Williams was the No. 1 pick in 2024. Keenum, however, went undrafted in 2012.

In his first season with Chicago, the Bears went 11-6, winning the NFC North. The Bears are now 2-1 and will face the 1-2 New York Jets next week.