The Chicago Bears (1-4) will try to build on their first win of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) on Sunday afternoon. Chicago snapped its 14-game losing skid with an emphatic 40-20 win at Washington last week, racing out to a 27-3 lead at halftime. Minnesota picked up its first win of the season in a 21-13 final at Carolina two weeks ago, but it fell to Kansas City by a touchdown last week. The Vikings are playing without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least the next four games.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Minnesota is favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Bears +3

Bears vs. Vikings over/under: 43.5 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Bears: +135, Vikings: -160

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago could easily be on a two-game winning streak coming into this game, as it held a 28-7 lead against Denver two weeks ago before cruising to a blowout win at Washington last week. The Bears bounced back from their disastrous loss to the Broncos by racing out to a 27-3 halftime lead against the Commanders. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for an additional 57 yards.

Sixth-year wide receiver D.J. Moore had eight receptions for a whopping 230 yards and three scores, putting him at five touchdowns overall this season. Minnesota is coming off its fourth loss in its first five games and will be moving forward without Jefferson, who ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards. The Vikings have only covered the spread two times in their last 11 games.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Bears finally picked up their first win of the season but they have not proven themselves to be a good betting option. They are 2-10-1 against the spread in their last 13 games, and they are riding a nine-game home losing streak. Minnesota has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of the last seven matchups.

The Vikings are going to be playing without Jefferson, but they still have tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Jordan Addison and wide receiver K.J. Osborn. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,498 yards and 13 touchdowns, while running back Alexander Mattison has rushed for 276 yards. Cousins had 284 passing yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss to Kansas City last week. See which team to pick here.

