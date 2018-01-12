Bills fire offensive coordinator Rick Dennison after one disappointing season

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday the team is "still in the process" of finding a franchise quarterback. And by Friday morning, the Bills are looking for an offensive coordinator after firing Rick Dennison.

Dennison joined Sean McDermott's staff last January shortly after McDermott was hired. In his one season, the Bills ranked 26th in offensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. They were 28th in passing, which goes a long way in explaining why McDermott benched Tyrod Taylor in Week 11, and why the team remains on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. The running game was only slightly better (19th overall) even with LeSean McCoy in the backfield.

"We're not satisfied with the whole offense, and it wasn't just about [quarterback] Tyrod," Beane said Tuesday. "There's a lot of hands in the cookie jar, so to speak, and Sean and I, we're going to talk about everything and we know we have to get better on offense, on defense, on special teams. We are far from a finished product."

Beane is right. The good news is that the team made the playoffs for the first time since 1999 and things appear to be headed in the right direction. A big part of that involves finding a quarterback and pairing him with the right offensive coordinator.

Given Beane and McDermott's ties to Carolina, recently fired Mike Shula could be an option. But two other coaches with Panthers roots are in the mix too:

Source tells @sportingnews that Mike McCoy & Rob Chudzinski are top two candidates for @buffalobills offensive coordinator vacancy. Mike & Chud both have @panthers roots like Bills HC Sean McDermott — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 12, 2018

Mike McCoy was in Carolina from 2000-2008 before becoming the Broncos' offensive coordinator and later the Chargers' head coach. He returned to Denver for the 2017 season. Rob Chudzinski, meanwhile, was the Panthers' offensive coordinator from 2011-2012 and has been in that same role with the Colts since 2015.