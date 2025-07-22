The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday the return of their vintage red helmets for the 2025 season, which will be worn for the final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium in Week 18 against the New York Jets. The red helmets will be a throwback to the ones the team wore from 1987 to 2001 during one of the greatest eras in franchise history.

The Bills' red helmets became central to their identity throughout the 1990s, an era which saw the Bills win the AFC Championship four years in a row from 1990 to 1993 and play in four straight Super Bowls. Many of the greatest players in franchise history played in this era and wore the red helmets, among them quarterback Jim Jelly, running back Thurman Thomas, defensive end Bruce Smith and many more.

"There's no better way to celebrate our fans and honor our team's history by bringing back the red helmets," Bills chief operating officer Pete Guelli said in a statement. "The Bills provided this region with some of the most incredible moments in franchise history in the 1990s wearing these helmets and we feel this is a great way to commemorate the closing of Highmark Stadium in our regular season finale."

2025 will mark the final season for Highmark Stadium, which has served as the Bills' home since 1973, before the team moves into New Highmark Stadium beginning in 2026. In addition to the red helmets in Week 18, the Bills will also celebrate their heritage by wearing their "Standing Buffalo" throwback uniforms in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 11 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Standing Buffalo uniforms harken back to the Bills' beginnings in the 1960s and have been used as a throwback in the Bills' uniform rotation regularly over the past decade.