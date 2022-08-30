The Washington Commanders and NFL world at large suffered a scare this week, as rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Robinson was hospitalized after the incident, but has since been released.

While Robinson will obviously require time to heal from this ordeal, Washington is optimistic about his chances to return this season, per ESPN. In fact, his return could come sooner rather than later.

According to NFL Media, the bullet that struck Robinson in the knee missed ligaments, tendons and bone in the joint. To put it plainly, the bullet did not cause any kind of massive damage in the knee. There is no official timeline for return, and Robinson will be on Washington's 53-man roster by day's end, but the team is reportedly keeping their options open.

After Robinson underwent surgery, he posted an update via Instagram, thanking everyone for their prayers and announcing that the procedure went well.

"We had an opportunity to visit with him last night, which was really a relief and kind of cool, because he was in a really good place," Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday, via NBC Sports Washington. "The doctors were very positive with him and he was positive as well."

Robinson put together an impressive preseason, in which he rushed 14 times for 57 yards and one touchdown. He had been pushing Antonio Gibson for the starting job, and even got the start in Washington's second preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The third-round pick out of Alabama racked up 1,639 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns in his final season for the Crimson Tide. In his absence, Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams figure to make up Washington's running back room.