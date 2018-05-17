Browns and Baker Mayfield will reportedly be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this summer

After going 1-15 in 2016, the Browns didn't win a single game last season. You'd think that culture of losing, which includes exactly two winning seasons since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999, would make them unlikely candidates for "Hard Knocks," the HBO documentary that follows an NFL team through training camp and the preseason. Perhaps this is a harbinger of things to come because the Browns finally won something and they'll be featured on "Hard Knocks" this August, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And don't worry -- the absence of winning football doesn't hurt the potential of this to be one of the most intriguing "Hard Knocks" yet.

First, there's first-overall pick Baker Mayfield, the former Heisman Trophy winner who is the latest college quarterback tasked with turning things around in Cleveland. History suggests he'll fail spectacularly, just as Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel did before him. But unlike those situations, the Browns have spent the last few years building a young, physical, athletic roster and the only thing they lacked was a franchise quarterback.

Perhaps the two biggest non-Mayfield storylines are 1) How long will veteran Tyrod Taylor remain the starting quarterback? and 2) Will Hue Jackson, he of the 1-31 record, survive the season? Answers to both questions, incidentally, could be tied to ... Mayfield.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Other storylines will include: Josh Gordon, the wildly talented wide receiver who hasn't played a full season since 2013; the addition of Jarvis Landry; the young running backs (Carlos Hyde, Nick Chubb and possibly Duke Johnson); the emergence of a defense that features the 2017 first-overall pick Myles Garrett and this year's first-rounder, Denzel Ward; and can the organization finish .500 or better for the first time since 2007 or even make the playoffs, which hasn't happened since 2002?

The Browns were in the conversation for "Hark Knocks" because league rules stipulate that a team is eligible to be selected -- either voluntarily or by mandate -- if it hasn't appeared on the show in the last 10 years, hasn't reached the playoffs the last two seasons, or didn't just hire a new coach.

The Browns have never appeared on "Hark Knocks." We love the choice and feel like the lack of compelling narratives in recent seasons -- Buccaneers in 2017 and Rams the year before -- changes with the Summer of Mayfield.