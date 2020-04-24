Browns draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Cleveland's Round 2-3 selections

The Browns addressed their dire offensive tackle situation with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, bringing in Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. to shore up the blindside. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 10 OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama B 2 41



3 74



3 97*^



4 115



6 187*



7 244*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft trade notes