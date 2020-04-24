Browns draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Cleveland's Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Browns are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Browns addressed their dire offensive tackle situation with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, bringing in Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. to shore up the blindside. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 10 OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama B
2 41

3 74

3 97*^

4 115

6 187*

7 244*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 97 acquired from Texans as part of Duke Johnson trade
  • No. 187 acquired from Cardinals as part of Jamar Taylor trade
  • No. 244 acquired from Packers as part of Justin McCray trade

