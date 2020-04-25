Browns draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Cleveland's Round 4-7 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Browns are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Browns addressed their dire offensive tackle situation with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, bringing in Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. to shore up the blindside. They followed it up with a safety who was projected as a potential top-10 pick before the 2019 season and two more players to replenish the defense. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 10 OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama B
2 44* S Grant Delpit, LSU A-
3 88* DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri A-
3 97*^ LB Jacob Phillips, LSU B-
4 115

5160*

6 187*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 44 and 160 acquired from Colts as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 88 acquired from Saints as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 97 acquired from Texans as part of Duke Johnson trade
  • No. 187 acquired from Cardinals as part of Jamar Taylor trade

