Sunday's game between the 1-11 Tennessee Titans and the 3-9 Cleveland Browns will have major implications -- but not on the playoff race. Instead, this matchup will go a long way toward determining how the top of the 2026 NFL Draft looks.

The Browns are coming off a 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which nothing went right, especially on offense. It was tough to truly evaluate Shedeur Sanders in his second career start because Cleveland put the ball on the ground twice, and the weather was abysmal. This matchup against the Titans defense will offer a better look at Sanders' development. One thing that's not in question is that the Browns defense should be able to tee off against a sputtering Titans offense.

Entering the weekend, the Titans have lost seven straight games, and the team probably needs something to feel good about. That's especially the case given the fact that Tennessee just got shellacked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-3. It was another long day for the offense, which mustered just 188 total yards. Things won't get any easier against Myles Garrett and the Browns on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about this AFC clash.

Where to watch Browns vs. Titans live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Browns -3.5, O/U 33.5 (via FanDuel)

Browns vs. Titans: Need to know

Ward vs. Sanders. This game will be the first time this season that two rookie quarterbacks will go head-to-head, so it's only fitting that it pits the two most talked about quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. Ward is the No. 1 overall pick who has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, and Sanders is the mid-round pick who was buried on the depth chart until a trade and injuries opened the door for him to start. There will be no shortage of opinions about these two around 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This game will be the first time this season that two rookie quarterbacks will go head-to-head, so it's only fitting that it pits the two most talked about quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. Ward is the No. 1 overall pick who has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, and Sanders is the mid-round pick who was buried on the depth chart until a trade and injuries opened the door for him to start. There will be no shortage of opinions about these two around 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. Myles Garrett chasing history. The best player in this game, Garrett has been getting to the quarterback early and often this season. His 19.0 sacks are the most through 12 games in NFL history, and he is chasing the NFL record of 22.5, which is owned by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett has a golden opportunity to inch closer as he faces a Titans offensive line that has allowed a league-high 48 sacks.

The best player in this game, Garrett has been getting to the quarterback early and often this season. His 19.0 sacks are the most through 12 games in NFL history, and he is chasing the NFL record of 22.5, which is owned by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett has a golden opportunity to inch closer as he faces a Titans offensive line that has allowed a league-high 48 sacks. Defensive slugfest incoming. If you need to step away from the TV to refill your plate, use the restroom or run some errands, you should be okay. Neither of these teams has gotten much traction on offense in 2025. The Titans are dead last in points per game and total yards per game, and they rank 30th in passing yards per games. The Browns rank 29th, 31st and 31st in those same categories, respectively.

Browns vs. Titans prediction, pick



As has been established, both of these offenses are abhorrent. Having said that, we could easily get some turnovers and/or defensive scores, which scares me away from the low total of 33.5. Ultimately, the unit I trust the most in this game is the Browns defense, and it's not particularly close. Cleveland should be able to stifle Tennessee's last-place offense and cover the spread at home. Pick: Browns -3.5, Over 33.5