The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be aiming to repeat as NFC South champions when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay has lost two of its last three games, but it can still clinch its third straight playoff berth with a win this week. Carolina can drastically improve its playoff chances with an upset on Sunday, as it has already knocked off Tampa Bay once this season and is just one game back of the Buccaneers in the standings.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Buccaneers vs. Panthers over/under: 40.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Panthers money line: Tampa Bay -195, Carolina +162

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has the best quarterback of all time leading its offense, which was the difference maker in last week's game against Arizona. The Buccaneers were able to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit behind a pair of scoring drives engineered by Tom Brady, who has thrown for at least 250 yards in four straight games. He has more experience playing in big games than Carolina's entire roster combined, which gives the Buccaneers a huge edge late in the season.

Brady received help from his running backs last week as well, with Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White combining for more than 100 yards. Fournette also had a big day in the passing game, hauling in nine receptions for 90 yards. Tampa Bay has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, while Carolina is 1-9 in its last 10 road games.

Why the Panthers can cover

Tampa Bay has been the worst betting option of any team in the NFL this season, covering the spread just one time in its last 13 games. The Buccaneers were 13-point road favorites in their trip to Carolina two months ago, getting blown out in a 21-3 upset. Brady has been dealing with uncharacteristic turnover issues over the past three weeks, throwing two interceptions in all three games.

Carolina has quietly been able to stay near the top of the NFC South standings, winning three of its four games since Sam Darnold took over as the starting quarterback. He has led an offense that is averaging 26.5 points per game during that four-game stretch, throwing four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Carolina's rushing attack racked up a franchise-record 320 rushing yards against the Lions, marking the fourth time in six games that the Panthers have tallied at least 185 rushing yards.

