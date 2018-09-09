Carson Wentz remains week to week after missing opener, could return in September
The Eagles are in no rush to get their star quarterback on the field before he's ready
The Eagles have not ruled out the possibility of Carson Wentz returning in the next few weeks and remain encouraged by his progress in recovering from season-ending knee surgery last year, sources said. Wentz worked out before their season-opening game Thursday night, still not cleared for full-game contact, but continues to trend in the right direction.
Wentz will continue to practice and be evaluated on a weekly basis as to his availability on Sundays. The Eagles coaches continue to prepare as if the 2017 MVP candidate could return as their starter for upcoming games and have not ruled him out playing in September, the sources said. They have not circled a particular date for a return and will continue to consult with doctors, who will guide the final decision to clear Wentz for games.
The Eagles are obviously taking every precaution with their young franchise quarterback, who sustained multiple ligament tears in his knee late last season. After a strong start to training camp they backed off his schedule for 11-on-11 work for a spell, and teams officials have refrained from setting an expectations for a return. Coach Doug Pederson has snapped at the media recently, seemingly weary from the daily, albeit necessary, inquires about the status of his superstar player, and speculation about Wentz's return has been a dominant national storyline.
As things stand, the wait is nearing its conclusion, with all involved hopeful that Wentz is back on the field shortly.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kaepernick case to be heard in 2018
Kaepernick is working out with former teammate and fellow free agent Eric Reid as his case...
-
No progress made on new anthem policy
Many expect a continuation of the status quo with regards to protests during the anthem through...
-
Week 1 NFL odds, picks: Ride the Chiefs
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Steelers expect lengthy absence for Bell
The Steelers are planning not to have Bell for at least the first month of the season
-
Raiders had option of discount on Mack
Mack initially asked the Raiders for less than what he ended up getting in Chicago
-
How to watch Jaguars-Giants in Week 1
Everything you need to know about the Week 1 matchup between the Jaguars and Giants