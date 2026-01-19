The College Football Playoff began roughly a month ago, and a champion will be crowned Monday night, with No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami meeting in Miami-Dade County. It's not a conventional matchup, at least in the modern sense, but each team is flush with talent, beginning with the two quarterbacks.

Although the attention is on Monday night, several players participating in the game will hear their names called in April's NFL Draft. CBSSports.com explores eight of those prospects and provides professional comparisons for each. These are loosely based on listed measurables, which will be validated in February at the NFL Scouting Combine.

There are bits and pieces of Fernando Mendoza that incite comparisons to other quarterbacks: Tom Brady's preparation, Kirk Cousins' "aw shucks" mannerisms, Jared Goff's size and accuracy and Matt Ryan's aggressiveness. The choice ultimately boiled down to either Ryan or Goff, but it settled on the latter because of the coincidence that each is a former California quarterback.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Mendoza's stature is similar to Goff's. Mendoza threw for over 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons while totaling six interceptions in both years. However, he threw for 41 touchdowns this season compared to 16 a year ago.

The Miami native completed 73.0% of his passes while playing aggressively and delivering in critical moments for his team this season. The aspect of his game that gets the least credit is his mobility. Mendoza is more than capable of escaping pressure and gaining chunk yardage on the ground.

Carson Beck is in that tier of quarterback where he's probably a backup who could occasionally step in and start for an organization. There are a number of players who fit those criteria, including Mac Jones, Aidan O'Connell and Davis Mills. Beck has a wealth of experience throughout his time with Georgia and now Miami. He struggles when under pressure and has a tendency to throw the ball into coverage, but he's capable of playing on time within a disciplined offensive structure.

Beck only recently turned 23 years old. His 3.3% sack rate was among the best in the nation this season, according to TruMedia. He does a good job navigating the pocket and buying time for plays to develop downfield.

CFP National Championship picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting line for Miami vs. Indiana David Cobb

Rueben Bain Jr. burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2023 when he recorded 7.5 sacks, but took his game to another level this season. He set single-season records for sacks (8.5), pressures (80) and pressure rate (16.0%), according to TruMedia. Although a bit quieter against Ole Miss, Bain has been a problem for opponents in the College Football Playoff, logging four sacks and 21 pressures.

Regarding the draft, there has already been discourse. The Miami native has a unique build, listed at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, playing on the edge. His strength and leverage are his superpowers. There are concerns about an overall lack of length to warrant top-10 overall consideration as an edge rusher, which is where the comparison to Graham is derived. The Michigan alum measured 6-foot-1 with 32.25-inch arms at the NFL combine. Graham has gone on to have a lengthy, fruitful career.

Having seen what Bain is capable of on college football's grandest stage, fans may have a hard time believing he could slip out of the top 10. But, right or wrong, teams often get hung up on physical guardrails, such as length, and that could lead to him being available later than anticipated.

Francis Mauigoa deserves an opportunity to play right tackle at the next level and will likely get that chance, though some evaluators believe his long-term ceiling may be higher at guard. A similar debate surrounded Fuaga when he entered the league out of Oregon State. Mauigoa is a powerful, stable blocker whose floor may be higher than any other offensive tackle in this class.

Over the past two seasons, TruMedia has credited him with just three sacks and 33 pressures allowed. His older brother, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets last year.

Akheem Mesidor is an older, mature pass rusher who can bend at the waist and use his quickness to create pressure. He lacks ideal length, but that didn't stunt his production this season, as he posted 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Mesidor has taken his game to another level at 24 years old, to the point that he's now a likely top-50 overall selection. Tuipulotu blossomed immediately with the Chargers under the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter.

D'Angelo Ponds is one of several players who followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison, and he has rewarded his coach with five interceptions over the past two seasons. Ponds shows a strong feel for playing in space and isn't afraid to trigger downhill in run support. At the next level, he'll likely be viewed as a slot-only defender due to his limited length and play strength.

From a physical-profile standpoint, Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (5-foot-8, 188 pounds) is a reasonable comparison among established contributors. Although McCreary is taller, he was flagged for a short arm length (28 7/8 inches) at the NFL combine. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Ponds -- like McCreary -- plays bigger than his size.

A second-round pick, McCreary was traded by the Titans midseason.

The comparison between Elijah Sarratt and Wilson starts with body composition and extends to route-running nuance, physicality and overall consistency. Wilson spent significantly more time in the slot as a college player than Sarratt, but since joining the Cardinals, his usage on the boundary has increased. Sarratt's professional deployment will likely balance out in a similar way.

In 2025, Wilson enjoyed the best season of his NFL career, recording 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. He has emerged as a reliable No. 2 receiver -- and potentially more -- despite the ongoing inconsistencies within Arizona's offense.

Carter Smith fits the familiar profile of a college offensive tackle some NFL teams may project inside to guard -- a path many once envisioned for Goedeke. The Central Michigan product was named Tampa Bay's starting left guard in Week 1 of his rookie season and went on to start seven games there. The following year, he emerged from the tunnel as the starting right tackle and has been an above-average professional.

Smith has played left tackle for the Hoosiers and should be given an opportunity to do so at the NFL level, unless a team already has a viable option protecting the quarterback's blindside.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage is available at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular looks at eligible prospects.