The Chargers wasted no time responding to a historically poor Thursday night loss to the Raiders, dismissing both head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Friday. Los Angeles' move marks the third different in-season coaching change of the 2023 NFL season, and they could be just a precursor to more overhaul in the 2024 offseason.

As it stands now, which of the current vacancies are most appealing to potential suitors? Here's how we'd rank them:

Fired: Frank Reich | Interim: Chris Tabor

Months ago, it wasn't outlandish to suggest they'd found their building blocks of the future in Reich, veteran QB whisperer, and Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft. But Young has yet to operate at anything close to NFL speed through almost a full rookie season, and their offensive lineup is devoid of short- or long-term playmakers. The defense has legitimate talent that could be auctioned to restock the shelves, and they have the benefit of playing in a perpetually ugly NFC South division. Like Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, it's not unfathomable to think Young can't take a major leap back to college form with better support from both the sidelines and his lineup. But that'll require patience from owner David Tepper, who's been notoriously hands-on. And they won't have an early first-round pick in the 2024 draft, slated to pick No. 33 at best.

2. Raiders

Fired: Josh McDaniels | Interim: Antonio Pierce

The Panthers have several assets that the Raiders do not: 1.) a bona fide, albeit ailing, QB prospect; and 2.) a division that doesn't include as many as three logical playoff contenders in the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers. But owner Mark Davis, for all his own struggles building continuity, has proven willing to spend big to assist his staff, and Las Vegas is projected to have more than $50 million in 2024 salary cap space, per Over the Cap -- 10th-best among all teams. Couple that with a potential top-10 pick -- they're currently on track for the No. 10 selection -- and the resources are there to take at least one big swing at a QB reset, provided Aidan O'Connell doesn't emerge as a legit starting candidate. They've also got a few premium stars in Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, who could either stick around as instant help or be sold to facilitate a proper rebuild.

1. Chargers

Fired: Brandon Staley | Interim: TBA

Ownership is equally as mercurial here, with Dean and John Spanos struggling to field the right blend of talent and trustworthy coaching. And they've got lots of money tied up to big names in the near future, projected to be more than $42M over the 2024 cap. But possessing a top-tier QB offsets a lot, hence their obvious appeal. Justin Herbert may still have hurdles to clear as a late-year leader, but guess what? So do respected vets like Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins, who are much older and in some ways not nearly as physically gifted. Still just 25, Herbert alone is an enticing partner, balancing out the fact Los Angeles plays in the tough AFC West. And the Chargers' 2023 struggles currently have them on pace for a top-five pick in the 2024 draft, which could go a long way toward replenishing an area of need. If all goes well, they have the stuff to be back in the playoff mix immediately.