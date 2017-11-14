Chargers' Philip Rivers is in concussion protocol after self-reporting symptoms

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers apparently suffered a concussion during the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Chargers announced on Monday afternoon that Rivers has been placed in the concussion protocol.

#Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn announced Philip Rivers is in the concussion protocol. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 13, 2017

Rivers did not leave the game with a concussion at any point and avoided getting sacked by one of the league's best pass-rushing defenses. According to coach Anthony Lynn, the team does not know on which play the concussion may have occurred, and they were surprised when Rivers reported symptoms when he came to the facility on Monday.

"Phil came in today and self-reported concussion symptoms," Lynn said, per the team's official website. "He's seeing our doctors and being evaluated. He's now in the concussion protocol, and we'll evaluate him for the rest of the week."

A couple Chargers reports speculated that the head injury may have come early in the game, when Rivers was "high-lowed" by a pair of Jaguars defenders. Rivers remained in the game after the play, and completed 21 of 37 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on the day.

Philip Rivers is in concussion protocol after a hi-low duet hit that wasn't called. Refs call roughing when a quarterback coughs. — Nick Canepa (@sdutCanepa) November 13, 2017

The (unflagged) high-low hit early in the game was nasty. Hit hard after lower legs taken out. https://t.co/wySkRv8olP — Tom Krasovic (@SDUTKrasovic) November 13, 2017

Rivers is working on a streak of 185 consecutive starts, and he must now pass through the concussion protocol cleanly in order to keep it alive. Lynn was asked about Rivers' chances of doing so, and he said, "I hope [they're] good. Some players go through it in a week and they come out OK. They practice Wednesday. We'll see where he's at. Like I said, this was news to me."

Lynn noted that players of Rivers' experience can go through the whole week without practicing and still play on Sunday, so it's possible Rivers could start against the Bills if he gets cleared later in the week but doesn't get in any practice time.