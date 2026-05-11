The Los Angeles Chargers signed a new weapon for Justin Herbert. The club reached an agreement Monday with veteran tight end David Njoku on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, according to NFL Media.

The 29-year-old enters his 10th season in the NFL in 2026, and this stint with Los Angeles will mark his first for someone other than the Cleveland Browns. Njoku spent the first nine years of his career in Cleveland after the club selected the Miami product with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Throughout his Browns tenure, Njoku proved to be a steady pass-catching option from the tight end spot, despite inconsistent quarterback play. In 2023, he was named to the Pro Bowl after an 81-catch season that saw him post career highs in receiving yards (882) and receiving touchdowns (six), as well as those receptions.

The past two seasons saw Njoku battle injuries, limiting him to 11 (2024) and 12 (2025) games. Njoku dealt with knee injuries last year, which eventually led him to land on season-ending IR after Week 14.

David Njoku CLE • TE • #85 TAR 48 REC 33 REC YDs 293 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Njoku had been on the free agent market since the start of the new league year. Even earlier than that, he had closed the door on a return to the Browns, announcing in early February that "the time for me to find a new home has come." He has now done so with the Chargers.

Njoku now joins a Los Angeles tight end room headlined by rising second-year player Oronde Gadsden II. As a rookie, Gadsden impressed, catching 49 balls for 664 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers also have Charlie Kolar, Tanner McLachlan, Thomas Yassmin, along with undrafted rookies Evan Svoboda and Jarand Bradley.