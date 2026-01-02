The Kansas City Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory this week. Their game against the Las Vegas Raiders will be the last of their 2025 season, and it could be the last of Travis Kelce's prolific career.

As injuries mount, Kansas City is limping to the finish line this season. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun will try to get the first win of his career and halt the Chiefs' five-game losing streak. The major story going into this one is the future of Kelce, who might be suiting up for the final time. While a win would hurt the Chiefs' position in the 2026 NFL Draft, I'm sure they would love to send their legendary tight end out with a win, if this is it for him.

How bad have the Raiders been? They've lost 10 in a row, and the latest one was a 24-point defeat at the hands of the lowly New York Giants. Las Vegas now possesses the No. 1 pick in the draft, and why mess it up now? The Raiders have gone nearly three months without a win, and there are no signs that will change this weekend. Maybe Las Vegas can force feed Ashton Jeanty in the hopes of getting him to 1,000 rushing yards.

Here is everything you need to know about this AFC West matchup.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Need to know

Kelce's farewell?: Kelce hasn't announced that he is retiring after the season, but it seems like that's certainly a possibility. If Sunday does bring the end of his career, it was one of the best we've ever seen from a tight end. He's third all-time among tight ends in both receptions (1,077) and receiving yards (12,990). He's also the franchise leader in total touchdowns with 85. Whenever his career ends, Kelce can start getting sized up for his Hall of Fame jacket.

Kelce hasn't announced that he is retiring after the season, but it seems like that's certainly a possibility. If Sunday does bring the end of his career, it was one of the best we've ever seen from a tight end. He's third all-time among tight ends in both receptions (1,077) and receiving yards (12,990). He's also the franchise leader in total touchdowns with 85. Whenever his career ends, Kelce can start getting sized up for his Hall of Fame jacket. Raiders have lots to lose by winning. The Raiders haven't won anything since Oct. 12, so why start now. By beating the Giants last week, the Raiders took possession of the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. That will allow them to get their pick of whatever quarterback they desire -- or trade down for a haul if they determine the 2027 quarterback class is stronger. Either way, Las Vegas has little to gain from actually winning this game.

The Raiders haven't won anything since Oct. 12, so why start now. By beating the Giants last week, the Raiders took possession of the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. That will allow them to get their pick of whatever quarterback they desire -- or trade down for a haul if they determine the 2027 quarterback class is stronger. Either way, Las Vegas has little to gain from actually winning this game. AFC West woes for Las Vegas. Few teams have been as terrible against their own division than the Raiders. Over the team's last 11 divisional games, Las Vegas is 0-11 with an average margin of defeat of 11.8 points. Oftentimes, division games are more competitive than you might expect, but that's not been the case when the Raiders match up against other AFC West teams.

Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction, pick



This may be a trap, but I don't see how the Raiders cover this spread. Sure, Oladokun has struggled mightily in each of his first two appearances this season, but have you seen Las Vegas play football recently? At least Kansas City has shown the ability to play competent football. The Chiefs just went toe-to-toe withe Broncos last week. Give me Andy Reid's squad by a wide margin. Pick: Chiefs -5.5, Over 36.5