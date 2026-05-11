The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a four-year extension with veteran kicker Chris Boswell, according to ESPN. The deal is worth $28 million, and the $7 million-per-year average now knots Boswell alongside Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys as the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Boswell was entering the final year of his contract before reaching this extension, and the 35-year-old is now linked to Pittsburgh through the 2030 season.

The Steelers signed Boswell during the 2015 season, and he has essentially been their placekicker ever since. The Rice product initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, first signing with the Houston Texans. Boswell remained on Houston's practice squad throughout his rookie season and spent the summer with the New York Giants in 2015 before being waived during final roster cuts. While it was a bumpy start for Boswell coming into the league, this seismic extension is further validation that he's found his footing.

Boswell is the latest kicker to receive an extension this offseason, which also lands inside the top six in highest field goal percentage in NFL history, joining Aubrey and Eddy Piñeiro of the San Francisco 49ers.

Highest FG percentage in NFL history Stat Cameron Dicker 93.5% Eddy Piñeiro 89.7% Justin Tucker 89.1% Harrison Butker 88.4% Brandon Aubrey 88.2% Chris Boswell 87.7%

Note: Bold signifies the player signed an extension this offseason.

Boswell converted 84.4% of his field-goal attempts last season, including nine of 11 from 50-plus yards. He also netted 97.7% of his extra point attempts. Boswell has made the Pro Bowl twice in his career, including in 2024. That season, he was also named first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL in scoring, converting 41 of his 44 field goal attempts (93.2%).

For his career, Boswell has made 299 of his 341 field goal attempts (87.7%) and 353 of his 369 (95.7%) of his extra points.