Colts draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Indianapolis' Round 2-3 selections

The Colts started their draft party early, shipping their first-round pick to the 49ers in order to land DeForest Buckner. Will they make a move to trade back into the first round? We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 2 34*



2 44



3 75



4 122



5 160



6 193



6 197*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft trade notes