Colts draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Indianapolis' Round 4-7 selections

The Colts started their draft party early, shipping their first-round pick to the 49ers in order to land DeForest Buckner, and they sat tight on Day 1 of the draft rather than make a move to get back into the first round. On Day 2, the Colts got to work finding a wide receiver who I compare to Vincent Jackson (an old Philip Rivers favorite) and a running back who perfectly fits their gap/power scheme. They weren't done though -- Blackmon could ultimately be Malik Hooker's successor. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
2 34* WR Michael Pittman, USC B+
2 41* RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin A-
3 85* S Julian Blackmon, Utah A
4 122

5149*

6 182*

6 193

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 34 acquired from Redskins as part of Montez Sweat trade
  • No. 41 acquired from Browns as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 85, 149 and 182 acquired from Lions as part of draft-day trade

