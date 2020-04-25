Colts draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Indianapolis' Round 4-7 selections

The Colts started their draft party early, shipping their first-round pick to the 49ers in order to land DeForest Buckner, and they sat tight on Day 1 of the draft rather than make a move to get back into the first round. On Day 2, the Colts got to work finding a wide receiver who I compare to Vincent Jackson (an old Philip Rivers favorite) and a running back who perfectly fits their gap/power scheme. They weren't done though -- Blackmon could ultimately be Malik Hooker's successor. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 2 34* WR Michael Pittman, USC B+ 2 41* RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin A- 3 85* S Julian Blackmon, Utah A 4 122



5 149*



6 182*



6 193





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft trade notes