The Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams are 7-3; Indianapolis is 4-1 at home, while Tennessee is 3-1 on the road. The Colts won the first meeting of the season on Nov, 12, 34-17.

Indianapolis is favored by three points in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51.5.

Colts vs. Titans spread: Colts -3

Colts vs. Titans over-under: 51.5 points

Colts vs. Titans money line: Indianapolis -175, Tennessee 155

What you need to know about the Colts

The Colts won for the fourth time in five games past Sunday when they downed the Green Bay Packers, 34-31 in overtime. Indianapolis was able to overcome a 28-14 halftime deficit. Philip Rivers passed for three TDs and 288 yards on 36 attempts. He completed 29 of 39 passes for 308 yards and a TD with no INTs in the Week 10 meeting with the Titans. Rivers has 2,683 passing yards and can become the fifth player with 3,000-plus pass yards in 15-plus seasons.

Michael Pittman Jr. had his first career TD catch last week. He set career highs in catches (seven) and yards (101) in the Week 10 meeting. He has 50-plus receiving yards in his past three games. Jonathan Taylor had 114 scrimmage yards (90 rushing) last week. He has 110-plus scrimmage yards in three of five home games this season. Taylor ranks fourth among rookies with 745 scrimmage yards. Darius Leonard has three sacks in his past three games vs. the Titans. The Colts have won four of the past five meetings with the Titans and lead the all-time series, 35-16.

What you need to know about the Titans

Meanwhile, Tennessee won 30-24 over the Baltimore Ravens in overtime last week. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 133 yards on 28 carries. He delivered the winning score with his 29-yard TD run in overtime. It was his sixth game with 100-plus rushing yards this season, most in the NFL. Henry is aiming for his third game in a row vs. Indianapolis with 100-plus rushing yards. He has 100-plus rushing yards in his last seven road games. Henry leads the NFL with 1,079 rush yards.

Ryan Tannehill has two-plus TD passes in six of his past seven games. He has seven TDs vs. one INT in six career games vs. the Colts. Tannehill is one of three quarterbacks with 20-plus TDs (22) and fewer than five INTs (four) this season. A.J. Brown has a TD catch in six of his past seven games. Kevin Byard had a season-high 10 tackles in the Week 10 meeting. Mike Vrabel has lost four of five matchups with the Colts.

