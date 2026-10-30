FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys (3-4) have an Arizona Cardinals (2-5) problem they're looking to halt in Week 8. Arizona has won four consecutive games against Dallas as part of a larger span of success that includes wins in eight of the last matchups dating back to 2008.

Cowboys five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is in his seventh NFL season in 2026, has never beaten Arizona, losing all four matchups since he was drafted by Dallas in 2020. Why has Dallas struggled so much against the Cardinals? CBS Sports asked Lamb about that and if he has a heightened focus entering the matchup. Lamb's answer? The Cardinals have seemingly wanted it more.

"I've never beaten the Cardinals since I've been in the league. So that's fair to say," Lamb said after practice on Thursday. "I wouldn't say [we have a] heightened focus, but it's definitely a note to take. It's just crazy. We've been very relaxed, and they've punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy.

"Just coming into the game, they're more excited regardless of if it was at 12 o'clock [1 Eastern], Monday night, Sunday night. We played them in primetime; they beat us there. Just coming in and treating them as if they are a Super Bowl-contending team, which they may be. Hats off to them in their prep. We just have to go match them, if not overpower that."

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer disagreed with his top target's assessment, instead pointing to "the ball." The Cowboys have a -11 turnover margin (15 turnovers to four) across the nine matchups since 2008. In Dallas' "Monday Night Football" home loss in Week 9 last season, the Cowboys committed three turnovers and didn't generate a takeaway. Quarterback Dak Prescott had an interception, and both running back Javonte Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson lost fumbles. That put the Cowboys in a 17-point hole minutes into the second half.

Arizona's win against Dallas in 2025 was the only victory in 12 starts for Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in 2025. Schottenheimer has a point. Across all three of the Cowboys' wins this season, they have committed zero turnovers. All four of Dallas' losses in 2026 involve at least one turnover.

"I'll disagree with CeeDee a little bit," said Schottenheimer on Friday. "I know why: minus-11 turnover differential in those games. Last year, we were minus-three. So the ball is what this game is going to come down to. I don't think it has to do with energy."

Cowboys vs. Cardinals, Last 18 years Result Week 9, 2025 (MNF) Cardinals 27, Cowboys 17 Week 3, 2023 Cardinals 28, Cowboys 16 Week 17, 2021 Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22 Week 6, 2020 (MNF) Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10 Week 3, 2017 (MNF) Cowboys 28, Cardinals 17 Week 9, 2014 Cardinals 28, Cowboys 17 Week 13, 2011 Cardinals 19, Cowboys 13 Week 16, 2010 Cardinals 27, Cowboys 26 Week 6, 2008 Cardinals 30, Cowboys 24

Dallas should be able to stop the slide on Sunday as seven-point home favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals enter Week 8 as the NFL's worst scoring defense, allowing 29.7 points per game. Offensively, Arizona enters Week 8 as the league's worst red zone offense, scoring touchdowns on just 42.9% of its red zone drives.

Dallas enters Week 8 as the NFL's No. 5 scoring offense (27.0 points per game), with new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. helping calm things down for Dallas' defense. There's only one way for the Cowboys to bury their Cardinals boogeyman narrative: just win.

"We got to win," said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after practice on Thursday. "They've had our number these last couple of years. Credit to their defense, credit to the way that those guys come in and play and execute. It's a new year. We just have to make sure we go out and take care of business."