Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was benched for the opening series of Monday night's win against the Las Vegas Raiders because he missed the team bus, team executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Friday on 105.3 The Fan. The clarification comes after the surprising disciplinary move that also involved star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The benching immediately sparked speculation, with little explanation from the team. Coach Brian Schottenheimer only said "there were some things that were missed," and both receivers declined to discuss details after the game. Lamb later told reporters Friday that he and Pickens had stayed out past the team's 10 p.m. curfew on Sunday night while having dinner and drinks at a Las Vegas casino.

Jones clarified that the reasons for the benching were separate. One player's issue stemmed from the night before, while the other -- Pickens -- was disciplined for failing to board the bus on game day. "He felt very strongly about that," Jones said. The comment confirmed that Pickens' situation was tied to game-day logistics rather than a curfew violation.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, also speaking on The Fan, said he has no problem with players enjoying themselves but emphasized that pregame preparation is a priority.

"When we're rolling in there and we have our special teams meetings, which usually has most of the team, but still, the idea is this is a business trip," Jerry Jones said.

Despite the disciplinary action, both receivers contributed immediately once they entered the game. Pickens had one of his most productive performances of the season, catching nine passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lamb added five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Schottenheimer made a point to embrace both receivers on the sideline after Lamb scored on the first quarter, signaling that the brief discipline did not harm the player-coach relationship.

Pickens has spoken sparingly about the incident since Monday, noting that any further details remain private between him and Schottenheimer. Lamb also addressed online rumors, clarifying that the night before the game involved only a dinner outing, not any pregame illness or mishap.

Pickens said he feels even closer to his coordinator after the incident, while Schottenheimer praised both players for their playmaking ability. The coach also expressed interest in continuing to work with the duo long-term, an important point as Pickens approaches the end of his rookie contract.