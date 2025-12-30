The Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday that they are releasing cornerback Trevon Diggs. The veteran defensive back is subject to waivers. If he passes through waivers, he will be free to sign with any team.

Any club that claims Diggs becomes responsible for the $472,000 he is due in base salary for Week 18, and $58,823 if he is active this week, per ESPN. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension with Dallas prior to the 2023 season, in which he tore his ACL. While he is technically signed through 2028, there is no more guaranteed money remaining on his deal after this year.

Diggs played in the first six games of the season before an accident in his home landed him in concussion protocol. Dallas placed him on injured reserve after re-aggravating a knee injury, but he returned to the lineup in Week 16. In eight games played this season, Diggs recorded 25 tackles with zero pass defensed and zero interceptions.

It appeared Diggs and the Cowboys were headed for divorce earlier this month when the two sides disagreed over whether the cornerback should be activated off injured reserve or not. Diggs said he was healthy enough to play vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, but was not allowed to do so.

"Going into the week, that was the plan, for me to play. I was included in the game plan to play, and [Saturday] I was told I wasn't playing, so that's why I thought I was playing," Diggs said, via CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "It was a quick decision. I thought I was going to come out here and play, but they felt otherwise. That's just what it was."

While Diggs said he felt good enough to play, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer plus team owner and general manager Jerry Jones felt differently.

"Diggs isn't healthy enough to be out there for us. Period," Jones said following the loss to the Vikings. "You have to look at practices and if they practice good enough. Whether it's a limitation they've had in recent games or a long-term injury, you've got to make your mind up when you see him practice. When we looked at practice, we didn't like what we saw relative to his health and ability to make plays."

Ultimately, Diggs was activated for the Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, and then played 100% of the defensive snaps during the Christmas victory over the Washington Commanders. However, Diggs is now being allowed a change of scenery.

Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowl player, and named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 when he led the league in interceptions with 11. In 66 career games played, the brother of New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded 240 tackles, 63 passes defensed and 20 interceptions.