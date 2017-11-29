Davis Webb says he's learned from Eli every day, and that includes the day after benching
Even after being benched, Eli is still mentoring Webb in the cafeteria
When Sunday rolls around, the New York Giants will start someone other than Eli Manning at quarterback for the first time in 210 games. Manning's been under center for the Giants for every game since midway through the 2004 season, but Geno Smith is getting the call against the Oakland Raiders in Week 13.
The Giants are 2-9 and had to know life after Manning was coming for them soon -- they did draft a quarterback in 2017, after all. Rookie Davis Webb won't make the first post-Manning start, but he has been soaking up knowledge from the veteran all year long.
"I've learned something from him every day and I've really written them down and I've really taken upon myself to kind of -- I've always kind of idolized Eli and there's so many quarterbacks I watched growing up, but to kind of be his teammate and see how he does every single day," Webb said, per the team's official website. "His routine didn't change today and he's a heck of a teammate, he's the best quarterback in this franchise's history."
Apparently the lack of a routine change extended to the day after his benching, as former Giant lineman David Diehl spotted Manning chatting with Webb and dropping more knowledge on Wednesday morning:
While the extended Giants family and large portions of the NFL internet appear to be taking this pretty hard, it sure looks like Eli is determined to be the good soldier and take his benching in stride, helping his team along the way.
