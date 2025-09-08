Derrick Henry made some notable history during the first half of the Ravens' season-opener against the Bills. During the second quarter of Sunday night's game, Henry scored his 107th career touchdown run on a 30-yard jaunt that cut Baltimore's deficit to 10-7.

Henry's score took him out of a tie with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown for sixth on the career rushing touchdown list. The record-setting run showcased his game-breaking ability despite being 6-foot-2 and north of 250 pounds.

Henry is in elite company as far as career rushing touchdowns is concerned. Of the running backs who are top-10 all-time in career touchdown runs, Shaun Alexander is the only one who is not in the Hall of Fame who is currently eligible.

NFL career rushing touchdown leaders

Rank Touchdowns 1. Emmitt Smith (1990-04) 164 2. LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-11) 145 3. Marcus Allen (1982-97) 123 4. Adrian Peterson (2007-21) 120 5. Walter Payton (1975-87) 110 6. Derrick Henry (2016-present) 107 7. Jim Brown (1957-65) 106 8. John Riggins (1971-79; 1981-85) 104 T9. Shaun Alexander (2000-08) 100 T9. Marshall Faulk (1994-05) 100 10. Barry Sanders (1989-98) 99

Specifically, Henry passing Brown is notable given Brown's status as arguably the greatest running back in NFL history. During his nine-year career, Brown led the NFL in rushing a stunning nine times. He won league MVP three times while leading the Browns to the franchise's last NFL title in 1964.

Like Brown, Henry is a physical marvel who is capable of dominating a game in a multitude of ways. His versatility is matched only by his longevity that has allowed him to continue to play at a high level while continuing to climb up the NFL record book.