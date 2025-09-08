Derrick Henry surpasses Jim Brown, making NFL history during Ravens' Week 1 showdown vs. Bills
Henry moved past the NFL legend on the career rushing touchdown list
Derrick Henry made some notable history during the first half of the Ravens' season-opener against the Bills. During the second quarter of Sunday night's game, Henry scored his 107th career touchdown run on a 30-yard jaunt that cut Baltimore's deficit to 10-7.
Henry's score took him out of a tie with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown for sixth on the career rushing touchdown list. The record-setting run showcased his game-breaking ability despite being 6-foot-2 and north of 250 pounds.
Henry is in elite company as far as career rushing touchdowns is concerned. Of the running backs who are top-10 all-time in career touchdown runs, Shaun Alexander is the only one who is not in the Hall of Fame who is currently eligible.
NFL career rushing touchdown leaders
|Rank
|Touchdowns
1. Emmitt Smith (1990-04)
164
2. LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-11)
145
3. Marcus Allen (1982-97)
123
4. Adrian Peterson (2007-21)
120
5. Walter Payton (1975-87)
110
6. Derrick Henry (2016-present)
107
7. Jim Brown (1957-65)
106
8. John Riggins (1971-79; 1981-85)
104
T9. Shaun Alexander (2000-08)
100
|T9. Marshall Faulk (1994-05)
|100
|10. Barry Sanders (1989-98)
|99
Specifically, Henry passing Brown is notable given Brown's status as arguably the greatest running back in NFL history. During his nine-year career, Brown led the NFL in rushing a stunning nine times. He won league MVP three times while leading the Browns to the franchise's last NFL title in 1964.
Like Brown, Henry is a physical marvel who is capable of dominating a game in a multitude of ways. His versatility is matched only by his longevity that has allowed him to continue to play at a high level while continuing to climb up the NFL record book.