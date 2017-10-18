DeShone Kizer named Browns' starter again, adds name to ignominious QB list

It's official. After one game on the bench, rookie DeShone Kizer has again been named the Browns' starting quarterback.

Hue Jackson names DeShone Kizer starting QB



📰 » https://t.co/y3yMbt1jVV pic.twitter.com/FZXjQxTS5z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2017

Kizer, the team's 2017 second-round pick, ended up winning the job heading into the regular season. But after a disastrous stretch that included an 0-5 record, a 50.9 completion percentage, three touchdowns, nine interceptions, two lost lost fumbles and an anemic 49.5 passer rating, he was mercifully benched ahead of last Sunday's game against the Texans.

Kevin Hogan, who wasn't bad in four appearances last season, earned his first NFL start in last Sunday's game against Houston, bringing the total number of Browns' starting quarterbacks since 1999 to 28. When it was over, Hogan was 14 of 26 for 104 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns lost, 33-17, falling to 0-6 on the season and 1-22 during coach Hue Jackson's tenure.

The most incredible representation of just how abysmal the Browns' quarterback situation has been doesn't require us to look back nearly two decades, when the team returned to Cleveland, but just to the 13th game 2014 season. Thanks to the morbid curiosity of Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith we now know this: The Browns have changed quarterbacks 20 times in the last 43 games. Those 20 changes have involved nine different quarterbacks, which works out to a change every other week.

And that, folks, is how you maintain your stranglehold on being the league's worst franchise.