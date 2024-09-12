Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has his status for Week 2 up in the air due to an ankle injury. However, there is optimism that the second-year back will suit up on Thursday night as his Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, according to NFL Media. Achane will work out that ankle during pregame warmups to officially determine his availability.

Achane was listed as a non-participant on Monday and Tuesday on the club's injury report but was limited on Wednesday. That positive trajectory to wrap up the week of practice does further fuel the optimism that he could play in the AFC East head-to-head. Achane suffered the injury in Miami's Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that winning effort, he rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown and caught all seven of his targets for 76 yards.

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 10 Yds 24 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

While we still do not officially know Achane's status, the Dolphins have already ruled out fellow top back Raheem Mostert due to a chest injury. If Achane plays, he should see the lion's share of carries out of the Miami backfield in Mostert's absence. If Achane is ruled out alongside Mostert, that will open the door for Jeff Wilson Jr. to likely see the bulk of the carries. He ran for 26 yards on five carries in the opener. Another back that could factor into the equation is rookie Jaylen Wright. The fourth-round pick out of Tennessee was inactive in Week 1.

Injuries have been a part of Achane's story to begin his career in the NFL. As a rookie in 2023, he burst onto the scene and was prolific. The 22-year-old averaged 7.8 yards per carry and tallied 800 yards rushing with eight touchdowns in 11 games played. He also caught 27 balls for 197 yards receiving and three more scores. However, he did miss time due to a knee injury. Thus far in 2024, he has yet to put those durability concerns to rest, particularly with his uncertain status on Thursday night.