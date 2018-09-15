Devonta Freeman reportedly expected to miss 2-3 weeks due to knee injury
The Falcons running back is not expected to be available for two key divisional matchups in the next two weeks
On Friday, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was ruled out of his team's matchup with the Panthers in Week 2. On Saturday, the news got even worse.
Freeman, who is recovering from a knee contusion, is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday.
That timetable would sideline the running back for his team's Week 3 battle with the Saints in Atlanta in addition to the divisional showdown with the Panthers on Sunday. If Freeman can't go in Week 4 against the Bengals, that would mean missing the team's entire homestand.
Freeman suffered the injury in his team's Week 1 loss to the Eagles, 18-12, playing 56 percent of the offensive snaps in the game, per Football Outsiders, while rushing for 36 yards on six carries and catching three passes for 14 yards. Tevin Coleman, who becomes the team's primary running back with Freeman sidelined, had just 19 yards on nine carries in the loss but did score a rushing touchdown and also added a 26-yard reception.
While Coleman will assume the mantle of starter with Freeman out, rookie fourth-rounder Ito Smith will also likely see action in relief on offense. Smith didn't see any action with the offense in Week 1 but had 17 carries for 42 yards.
One thing that's clear is that all of Coleman's Fantasy owners should have him in their lineups this week. All three of our Fantasy experts list Coleman as a top-15 running back in non-PPR leagues.
