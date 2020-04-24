Dolphins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Miami's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Dolphins are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Dolphins executed the smokescreen of all smokescreens leading up to the first round of the draft before landing their new franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa without having to trade up. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Miami Dolphins 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player selected
|Grade
|1
|5
|QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
|B
|1
|18*
|OT Austin Jackson, USC
|C-
|1
|30*
|CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
|A+
|2
|39
|
|
|2
|56*
|
|
|3
|70
|
|
|4
|136*
|4
|141^
|
|
|5
|153*
|
|
|5
|154*
|
|
|5
|173*
|
|
|6
|185
|
|
|7
|227*
|
|
|7
|246*
|
|
|7
|251^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Miami Dolphins 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 18 and No. 154 acquired from Steelers as part of Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
- No. 30 and No. 136 acquired from Packers as part of draft-day trade
- No. 56 acquired from Saints as part of 2019 draft day trade
- No. 153 acquired from Cardinals as part of Kenyan Drake trade
- No. 173 acquired from Rams as part of Aqib Talib trade
- No. 227 acquired from Colts as part of Evan Boehm trade
- No. 246 acquired from Chiefs as part of Jordan Lucas trade
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Rams draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Rams are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Chargers draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Chargers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft 2020: How to watch, stream
The NFL Draft will be fully virtual this year, and here's how you can watch
-
Raiders draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Raiders are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
Chiefs draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Chiefs are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Day 2 of the NFL Draft, providing live...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game