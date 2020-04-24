Dolphins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Miami's Round 2-3 selections

The Dolphins executed the smokescreen of all smokescreens leading up to the first round of the draft before landing their new franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa without having to trade up. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Miami Dolphins 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player selected Grade 1 5 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama B 1 18* OT Austin Jackson, USC C- 1 30* CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn A+ 2 39



2 56*



3 70



4 136*



4 141^



5 153*



5 154*



5 173*



6 185



7 227*



7 246*



7 251^





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Miami Dolphins 2020 draft trade notes