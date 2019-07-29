Dolphins fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, promote Dave DeGuglielmo

The Miami Dolphins made the decision to fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty on Monday. Flaherty was hired by first-year head coach Brian Flores just five months ago.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Flaherty had struggled to implement the new system, and that it had been an issue since the spring. It was a big reason why analyst Dave DeGuglielmo was brought in, who has now been promoted to take over the offensive line.

Flaherty has spent 15 of his 19 years in the NFL coaching offensive lines. He joined the Dolphins after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2018 season. Flaherty had a hand in two Super Bowl victories (XLII, XLVI) during his 12-year tenure as the offensive line coach for the New York Giants under Tom Coughlin.

DeGuglielmo was on staff for the Giants' Super Bowl XLII victory as well, serving as Flaherty's assistant. He also was the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX victory in 2014.

DeGuglielmo is entering his third stint as a member of the Dolphins coaching staff. He was the team's offensive line coach from 2009-11, and served as a senior offensive assistant in 2017. According to the team's official website, he is the first assistant coach in Dolphins history to serve three different tenures with the team and one of 10 to have multiple stints.

Most recently, DeGuglielmo coached the Indianapolis Colts offensive line, a unit which proved to be one of the NFL's best in 2018. The Colts' offensive front was a big reason quarterback Andrew Luck won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award last season. He racked up 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions after missing the 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.