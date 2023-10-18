Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back on the field for the Dolphins, according to NFL Media, returning to practice Wednesday less than three months after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus.

Acquired via trade from the Rams this offseason, the six-time Pro Bowler went down early in training camp. Initial reports indicated Ramsey could be sidelined until December, but the veteran made rapid progress in recent rehabilitation. Miami will have 21 days to officially activate him off injured reserve, or else he'll be required to miss the remainder of the season.

Ramsey teased his return before practice Wednesday, sharing photos of himself with the caption, "The Restart."

The former All-Pro will not play in Sunday's prime-time Week 7 matchup with the Eagles, per NFL Media, but it's possible he could be activated for the following week, when Miami hosts the rival Patriots. The Dolphins have one additional game -- a neutral-site showdown with the Chiefs in Germany on Nov. 5 -- before their Week 10 bye.

While the Dolphins are 5-1, Ramsey's return could be a major boost for a Vic Fangio-led defense that's surrendered more points per game (26) than all but six teams. It could also help offset the expected absence of fellow starting corner Xavien Howard, who suffered a groin injury in Week 6.

Ramsey posted back-to-back seasons with at least four interceptions and 16 pass deflections to close his Rams career (2019-22), following up a three-and-a-half-year stint with the Jaguars, who drafted him fifth overall in 2016.